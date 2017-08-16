Opposition parties gearing up for Gurdaspur Lok Sabha bypoll

Opposition parties in Punjab are gearing up for the upcoming Gurdaspur Lok Sabha bypoll. (Express File Photo/Representational) Opposition parties in Punjab are gearing up for the upcoming Gurdaspur Lok Sabha bypoll. (Express File Photo/Representational)

Opposition parties in Punjab are gearing up for the upcoming Gurdaspur Lok Sabha bypoll, with the SAD and BJP holding a joint meeting while AAP leaders also met volunteers on Wednesday.

The Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after BJP MP and actor Vinod Khanna died of cancer in April this year. A joint meeting of senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders and those of its ally, the BJP, took place in Chandigarh on Wednesday in which both parties discussed preparations for the bypoll.

The discussion centered around the Gurdapur Lok Sabha bypoll, SAD spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema said. The meeting was attended by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, Punjab BJP chief Vijay Sampla, former minister and BJP leader Madan Mohan Mittal and several others.

During the meeting, it was decided that the Akalis will also appoint poll incharges for the nine assembly segments falling in the Gurdaspur parliamentary seat, a source said.

The BJP has already appointed poll incharges for these assembly segments.

It was also decided that SAD chief Badal and Punjab BJP chief Vijay Sampla would together visit these assembly segments next week. “We are confident of winning the bypoll,” said Cheema while accusing Congress led government of having failed on all fronts.

BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh also accused the Amarinder Singh led Punjab government of failing to fulfil even one of the poll promises made by the Congress despite being in power for five months now. “Farmers are committing suicide and the state government has not done anything to implement the promised debt waiver,” alleged Chugh.

Moreover, there is no word from Punjab government on giving jobs to youths and the promised smart phones, he said.

Meanwhile, volunteers of the principal opposition party, the AAP, also held a meeting as part of their preparations for the upcoming bypoll.

The meeting was attended by Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab unit chief Bhagwant Mann, co-president Aman Arora and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Sukhpal Khaira. “We met volunteers of all the assembly segments of Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat. After the notification of the bypoll, the party will look for a suitable candidate,” said Mann.

