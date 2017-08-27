Opposition parties demand: Sack ‘incompetent’ Haryana CM

Mob of Dera followers pelting stones on securities forces on highway between Panchkula-Zirakpur in after the verdict on Dera chief on Friday. (Source: Express photo by Jaipal Singh) Mob of Dera followers pelting stones on securities forces on highway between Panchkula-Zirakpur in after the verdict on Dera chief on Friday. (Source: Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

THE CONGRESS on Saturday called the Manohar Lal Khattar government inefficient and incompetent in dealing with large-scale violence in the state by followers of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and demanded imposition of President’s Rule in the state. Other opposition parties such as the CPI(M), BSP and the CPI also sought immediate dismissal of the Khattar government.

Addressing the media, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said the BJP’s decision not the replace the CM shows “utter arrogance, the infallibility notion that we can do no wrong and how dare anybody in this country question us.”

“We exhort the PM to do his raj dharma without fear or favour by immediately promulgating President’s Rule (by) removing this incompetent Chief Minister,” Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said.

Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda asked the state cabinet to own moral responsibility and resign. If the Khattar government does not quit, Hooda said, the Centre should impose President’s Rule. Demanding Khattar’s dismissal, the CPI(M) Politburo said a statement, “Despite having knowledge and widespread apprehension of trouble and violence, the BJP government and Haryana CM did not take adequate preventive measures. This serious dereliction of duty by the state government created a situation of complete breakdown of law and order.”

