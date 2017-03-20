Opposition parties brewing unwarranted insecurities in Uttar Pradesh: BJP

BJP leader Nalin Kohli. (Source: ANI) BJP leader Nalin Kohli. (Source: ANI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday slammed its rival parties for questioning the appointment of Hindutva icon Yogi Adityanath as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, asserting that akin Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the newly inducted state chief will also work only on the line of development.

Further, castigating opposition parties for unnecessarily brewing insecurity amongst the people of the state, BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli said rival political outfits have no agenda to focus, hence are politicising such issues.

“A number of political parties in Uttar Pradesh are trying to create fear mongery. They are constantly trying to raise questions, they are constantly trying to raise issues as in the government in Uttar Pradesh will follow some kind of agenda which will not be in favour of people of Uttar Pradesh,” Kohli told ANI.

“The BJP, at the Centre or at the states, follow the idea of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ and Yogi Adityanath ji also said yesterday that the government is there for every person of Uttar Pradesh. I don’t know why these political parties are trying to create a sense of insecurity amongst people. Because probably they don’t have a positive agenda and this is the only basis on which they can do politics,” he added.

Adityanath, yesterday after taking oath as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, said he will not indulge in any discrimination against people and will work for “sabka saath, sabka vikas”.

His detractors have been accusing that the newly appoint UP chief is a Hindutva icon and that will be vindictive in his governance.

Adityanath ruled that UP has lagged behind on the development front in the last 15 years that the BJP was out of power and promised to take effective steps to ensure that the state makes progress under.

“My government is committed to lok kalyan (welfare of the people) without any discrimination against anybody,” Adityanath said.

