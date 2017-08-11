Opposition must have say, but treasury must have its way: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

The opposition must have its say, the treasury benches must have their way and Parliament will function in a better way when that happens, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said today. While welcoming new Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, Prasad tried to follow Naidu’s inimitable style of rhyming to convey political statements. “The opposition must have its say, but the treasury benches must have their way. When that happens, the Parliament will function better,” he said.

Prasad also hoped that Naidu’s rich experience will help in the better functioning of the House. The reference of Prasad was towards the frequent disruptions in the Upper House by the opposition due to which the government business suffered and several bills could not be taken up for passage. He hoped that Naidu will utilise his experience for the betterment of Parliament.

Prasad also took pride in the fact that he was among those who had emerged as young leaders under Naidu’s guidance as BJP’s president. The Union Minister said as party president, the new Vice President had helped prop up many young leaders like himself and Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, who now hold important positions in the government.

