Opposition MPs walk out of meeting headed by Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. (PTI/File photo) Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. (PTI/File photo)

Members of three Opposition parties, including a JD(U) legislator, walked out of a meeting of a Parliamentary consultative committee on minority affairs after Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi declined to accept their demand for passage of a condolence proposal condemning lynchings that have claimed the lives of minorities and Dalits. All six Opposition members — E T Mohammed Basheer of the Indian Union Muslim League, Idris Ali (Trinamool Congress), Mausam Noor, Joy Abraham, M I Shanavas (all from Congress) and Ali Anwar Ansari (JDU) also went public on what transpired in the meeting.

Naqvi was not available for a comment. In a sort of protest march, they walked up to Vijay Chowk and spoke with the media. “In today’s meeting all six MPs, including me, requested Naqvi-ji to condemn lynching of the innocent boy, Junaid, and other such incidents. We also demanded to place it on record in proceedings of the meeting,” Ansari said.

Sources said Ansari told Naqvi during the meeting that lynching was spreading in the country, and that the question is not limited to one incident but “dozens of other such incidents”. Anwar demanded that as members of the consultative committee, the panel should unequivocally condemn such incidents, observe a two-minute silence and issue a message condemning such incidents.

Naqvi is learnt to have said that this issue was not on the meeting’s agenda and there is no tradition for such things. He said the Prime Minister, and assured them he will apprise the government of their sentiments. Opposition members, however, stuck to their demand on passing a resolution and observing the two-minute silence. Minutes later, they walked out.

