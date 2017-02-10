West Bengal: Opposition MLAs present mock budget inside assembly premises

Finance Minister Amit Mitra present the state budget 2017-18 in the Legislative Assembly in Kolkata on Friday. (Source: PTI) Finance Minister Amit Mitra present the state budget 2017-18 in the Legislative Assembly in Kolkata on Friday. (Source: PTI)

Protesting against the assault of Leader of Opposition inside the Assembly, the opposition Congress and Left Front Friday boycotted Budget presentation and organized a mock budget session inside the Assembly premises. Following the assault and hospitalisation of Leader of Opposition Abdul Mannan in the assembly premises, the Congress and the Left Front MLAs had decided to boycott the Assembly session yesterday and the state Budget Friday.

Watch what else is in the news

As the state finance minister Amit Mitra placed the state budget for 2017-18, Opposition MLAs presented a mock budget criticising various policies and schemes of the state government.

Veteran Left Front MLA and former jail minister Biswanath Chowdhury played the role of the speaker during the mock budget session inside the assembly premises, whereas MLA Jahanara Khan of Left Front had donned the role of Chief Minister.

Congress MLA Sukbilas Varma played the role of the state finance minister and said,”The budget we placed here today is the real budget and people budget and the budget that is being placed inside is anti-people and fake,”. Some of the Left Front MLAs played the role of opposition MLAs during the mock budget which continued for one and half hours.

Abdul Mannan on wednesday was hospitalised after he had taken ill while being evicted by the marshall from the House which witnessed noisy scenes and a scuffle between Congress MLAs and the security staff.