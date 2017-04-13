Opposition meets Pranab Mukherjee, says dissent being muzzled

Stepping up the attack on the NDA government, leaders of 13 Opposition parties met President Pranab Mukherjee on Wednesday and told him that an environment of fear is prevailing in the country and dissent is being muzzled. Referring to incidents like the lynching in Alwar, they told him that violence “inspired by the ideology of the ruling establishment” underscores a design to take India back to “medieval times”.

Led by Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former PM Manmohan Singh, the leaders sought the President’s intervention to protect India’s constitutional democracy, preserve its plurality and diversity and safeguard fundamental rights. They accused the government of arbitrariness in decision-making, weakening the institution of Parliament, using investigative agencies for vendetta against political opponents and attacking the autonomy of universities, academic, cultural and historical institutions.

The delegation also included Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, CPM’s Sitaram Yechury, CPI’s D Raja, JD(U)’s Sharad Yadav, Trinamool Congress’s Sukhendu Sekhar Roy and Kalyan Banerjee, NCP’s Tariq Anwar, BSP’s Satish Chandra Mishra and SP’s Dharmendra Yadav and Neeraj Shekhar.

“Triggering false debates, manufacturing post-truths, orchestrating an inflammatory narrative on nationalism and exploiting religious sentiments, muzzling voices of dissent and threats of violence to the citizens, are vitiating the environment and jeopardising the cause of peace and security,” said a memorandum submitted by the parties.

“In a democracy, where rule of law must always prevail, lumpen elements masquerading as vigilantes, moral police, gau rakshaks and anti-Romeo squads to further a narrow agenda, have created an environment of harassment, violence and mob lynching of citizens, unacceptable in a constitutional democracy where the fundamental right to life and dignity must be ensured,” said the memorandum.

The Opposition also alleged that key legislations are being “disguised” as Money Bills “to bypass and undermine the Constitutional position of Rajya Sabha”. “There has been a clear tendency by the Government, to avoid legislative scrutiny… It is misusing its brute majority in the Lok Sabha to scuttle parliamentary debate and scrutiny of bills. The present government is guilty of weakening the institution of Parliament and creating undemocratic precedents never seen before,” they said.

Accusing the government of misusing CBI and ED, the memorandum said, “Appointments in central investigating, intelligence and law enforcement agencies are being done with the sole purpose to further an agenda of vendetta against political opponents. The purpose is to harass, humiliate and persecute those who question the government,” it said.

