Opposition lying to people to malign govt image, says CM Mamata Banerjee

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday once again trained her guns at the Opposition for “uniting against the state government” and moving the high court to delay the panchayat poll process. Speaking to reporters at the state secretariat, Mamata said, “I will not comment on the court order. No comment is my only comment.” “The panchayat poll dates were fixed keeping in mind the administrative calendar of the state. Higher Secondary examinations and panchayat poll nominations were held simultaneously,” she said.

“All examinations were held peacefully and the nomination process was also completed. Even nominations were accepted by sub-divisional officers. CPM, Congress and BJP have united against the state government. They play one role in Delhi and play another role here. They are creating a drama and telling lies to people. They are spreading canards about us to malign our image so that they remain in the limelight. Some television news channels are also hand-in-glove with them. They are also indulging in the same thing,” she said.

The CM also said that the Opposition was scared to face the election. “Election means to exercise one’s democratic rights. Why are they scared of the election? Instead of favouring the election they are moving courts to delay the poll process by raising political questions. The state government is facing a lot of issues. As the model code of conduct is in force, we cannot take new decisions. we cannot pass new orders and initiate new projects. Uncertainty is looming over pending projects… Now everything is uncertain and all government works are getting delayed… development of the state has been stalled,” she said.

“Personally I feel sad to see this. I come here (state secretariat) every day to work but now I have decided that I will not come here in the first half from tomorrow (Tuesday). I have decided that I will come here in the second half after finishing my other works,” Mamata added. The chief minister once again slammed a vernacular television news channel for allegedly conspiring against the government to malign its image.

“During (filing of ) nominations, only seven incidents of violence were reported. One media house is conspiring against us based on such incidents. They had done the same thing in 2016 before state Assembly elections and now doing the same. It is pre-planned. It is my personal opinion that a media trial is going on before the court trial. Why would media trial take place before court trial?,” Mamata asked.

