Rahul Gandhi, Opposition leaders meet President Kovind over Supreme Court’s verdict on SC/ST atrocities act

Leaders from opposition parties, led by Congress President Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday met President Ram Nath Kovind to share their concerns over the Supreme Court judgement diluting provisions of the SC-ST atrocities act. Gandhi mentioned about the meeting on his twitter account, earlier.

In his tweet, he claimed that the apex court’s ruling comes in the backdrop of “growing atrocities against Dalits and adivasis across India”.

The Supreme Court ruling diluting provisions of arrest in the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act comes in the backdrop of growing atrocities against Dalits & Adivasis across India. Leaders from opposition parties will meet President Kovind this evening to share their concerns. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 28, 2018

On March 20, the Supreme Court diluted stringent provisions mandating immediate arrest under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities (POA) Act. It took note of the rampant misuse of the stringent Act against government servants and held that a public servant can only be arrested after approval of the appointing authority.

On March 20, the Supreme Court diluted stringent provisions mandating immediate arrest under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities (POA) Act. It took note of the rampant misuse of the stringent Act against government servants and held that a public servant can only be arrested after approval of the appointing authority.

Earlier on Wednesday, a delegation of NDA’s SC and ST MPs, led by LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan and Union Social Justice Minister Thawarchand Gehlot, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the Supreme Court judgement diluting provisions of the SC-ST atrocities act.

“It was a good and elaborate discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Supreme Court judgement on the SC/ST atrocities act. Modi-ji listened to us and heard our concerns,” Paswan told reporters after the meeting.

A non-public servant can be arrested after approval by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) which may be granted in appropriate cases if considered necessary for reasons recorded, the Supreme Court had said on March 20.

Union Social Justice Minister Thawarchand Gehlot recently wrote to Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad about a review plea against the Supreme Court verdict. He noted that there were concerns that the order would make the law “ineffective” and adversely impact the dispensation of justice to dalits and tribals.

