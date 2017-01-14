Opposition leaders slam Anil Vij for his statement on Mahatma Gandhi

Haryana Minister Anil Vij. (File Photo) Haryana Minister Anil Vij. (File Photo)

Opposition leaders Saturday condemned Haryana minister Anil Vij’s statement on Prime Minister Narendra Modi being a ‘better brand name’ than Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi. Vij later withdrew his remarks calling them his ‘personal opinion.’

His remarks came in connection with the ongoing controversy over the photo of the PM replacing that of Gandhi in the 2017 wall calendar and table diary published by the Khadi Village Industries Commission (KVIC). The cover photo on the calendar and the diary showed PM Modi weaving khadi on a large ‘charkha’ in the same pose as Gandhiji.

Reacting to Vij’s statement, RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav said, “This is very unfortunate. These are unworthy sons of the nation.”

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said that such ‘objectionable’ and ‘nonsensical’ statements can only be expected from BJP leaders and ministers.

Mahatma Gandhi’s great grandson Tushar Gandhi also reacted to the controversy saying, “The way corrupt politicians use money for ill-practices it will be good if Bapu is removed from notes.”

