Opposition leaders meet today to plan joint campaign; demonetisation, GST key agenda

MORE THAN two months after they decided to wage a joint campaign against the government on issues like agrarian distress, growing unemployment and attack on Dalits and minorities, top leaders of the Opposition parties will meet for the first time on Monday.

On the agenda is exploring the possibility of a joint campaign against the government to “highlight how demonetisation and hasty implementation of the GST had heaped misery on the people”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced demonetisation of high value currency notes on November 8 last year.

At the last meeting on August 11, which was attended by leaders of 16 parties but skipped by the NCP, the opposition had decided to form a core group to discuss and decide joint campaign plans. “That small group, leaders from six or seven parties, will meet Monday,” a senior opposition leader said.

The leader did not disclose the names of leaders or parties who will attend Monday’s meeting.

It is not clear whether the NCP has been invited to the meeting. Ties between the Congress and NCP had soured after the high voltage Rajya Sabha elections in Gujarat which saw Ahmed Patel emerging victorious.

NCP leader Praful Patel had then linked his party’s decision to skip the meeting with Rajya Sabha elections. After the elections, Gujarat Congress chief Bharatsinh Solanki had announced that Congress will have no seat-sharing arrangement with NCP since its two MLAs reportedly voted for BJP candidates in the polls.

