Opposition leaders come together for book release

Vice-President Hamid Ansari with (from left), Ghulam Nabi Azad, H D Deve Gowda and Sharad Yadav at the book release function in Delhi on Friday. Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey

An array of Opposition leaders gathered on Friday at JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav’s residence, where Vice-President Hamid Ansari released a book on the life of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.

The event, which saw leaders of the erstwhile Janata Dal coming together, was attended by JD(S) chief and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, RLD chief Ajit Singh, JD(U) secretary-general K C Tyagi, INLD MP Dushyant Chautala and SP general secretary Amar Singh. Senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel and Ghulam Nabi Azad were also seen at the event, which coincided with the birth anniversary of Charan Singh.

Ansari released a Hindi translation of the book And Indian Political Life: Charan Singh and Congress Politics, 1937 to 1961 (Vol 1) by Paul R Brass. Glowing tributes were paid to the former PM by several leaders, Ansari.

Deve Gowda said, “In my humble opinion, he (Charan Singh) was the greatest leader of the country… Charan Singh’s own people were unable to tolerate his popularity, which led to the downfall of the Janata Party government.”

Sharad Yadav said Charan Singh could influence people as far away as Odisha and Nepal, and that he did a lot for the poor.