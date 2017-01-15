Opposition invites topics through Facebook to raise in Kerala Assembly   

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has urged people to come up with topics and questions through Facebook to raise in the Kerala Assembly, for the budget session beginning next month. The Congress-led UDF opposition had invited questions from people to be raised in the House last year also.

Chennithala said that thousands of people had given him suggestions through Facebook last year and Opposition members had raised the selected ones in the House as ‘calling attention’ and ‘submissions’.

“Over 600 such questions, suggested by people, had raised in the House last time. Besides this,opposition leaders had included the suggestions and opinions in their speeches also,” he said here in a press note.

“We could include their suggestions even in businesses like adjournment motion and special debates in the House. We invite people’s suggestions this time also as the earlier effort in this regard was a success,” the leader said.

Grave local problems in respective localities to state level issues can be informed in this manner. Like last time, the suggestions can be sent to a particular Facebook account and the government’s answers to their questions would be posted in the same.

The ‘innovative method’ was part of plans to connect with the masses on grass root level and make the legislature business more democratic, the leader added.