Opposition in Rajya Sabha protest Rajasthan Minister’s reported remarks on rape

Opposition parties, including the Congress, on Thursday forced a brief adjournment of proceedings in the Rajya Sabha over a Rajasthan minister questioning the integrity of a student who was allegedly gangraped. Kahkashan Parveen (JD-U) raised the issue of state Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria’s reported remark that it was unlikely that eight men gangraped the girl and she did not complain.

Parveen was supported by women Congress members including Viplove Thakur who displayed what appeared were newspaper reports of the minister’s remarks. As Deputy Chairman P J Kurien disallowed her saying it was not a point of order, the women lawmakers trooped into the Well of the House raising slogans against the “insensitive” remarks.

Soon male members too joined them in the Well, raising slogans. “Without notice I cannot allow (a discussion),” Kurien said. “No notice is received (on the subject).” With members unrelenting and refusing to go back to their seats, he adjourned the House for 10 minutes.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now