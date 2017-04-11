Opposition, government unite in Parliament to ensure justice for Kulbhushan Jadhav

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday spoke in Lok Sabha and reiterated that the “Indian government will do everything possible to ensure justice for Kulbhushan Jadhav.” He also said that the government strongly condemns Pakistan’s decision to announce death sentence for Jadhav.
“Kulbhushan Jadhav had a valid Indian visa, how can he be a spy? Consular access also been denied,” Rajnath Singh added.
Prior to his address, Opposition leaders like Mallikarjuna Kharge, Shashi Tharoor and Asaduddin Owaisi raised the issue in Parliament demanding a strong response from the Indian government.
The Congress party had moved an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha and raised the issue of his death sentence. Taking on the government for showing ‘laxity’ in dealing with Pakistan government, Mallikarjuna Kharge said: “If we fail to save Kulbhushan Jadhav, then it will be government’s weakness.” He also added that Jadhav’s hanging will be considered as a premeditated murder.
AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi criticised Pakistan government and said that Pakistan military court is a banana court where they have given a judgment without any evidence. Owaisi also said that the government should use its influence in bringing back Jadhav to India.
Union Minister Ananth Kumar, replying to the Opposition leaders, said that the House was united in its support for Kulbhushan Jadhav.
Speaking on the same issue in Upper House of Parliament, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said that there was no evidence of any wrongdoing by Jadhav and cautioned Pakistan to consider its impact on bilateral relations between the two countries.
Jadhav, a former Indian Navy officer, was apprehended in Balochistan region of Pakistan in March last year over charges of spying for the Indian Intel Agency RAW. After his arrest, the Pakistan government also released a video which showed Jadhav accepting the charges levied against him. However, Indian government categorically denied any links with him.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now
- Apr 11, 2017 at 12:51 pmIndia should and must object the way the Indian Diplomat is handled and forced death on him with false charges and let us also show to them in the same manner or else let India closes all its links with the Terror Nation and declare them as a "B" country and neglect them completely in all aspects !!!Reply
- Apr 11, 2017 at 12:35 pmThere is no doubt that stan will hang him. But the question is how we will retaliate? There are lot of spies in Nepal and srilanka. Kidnap few of them and execute on fake encounters. That is the only answer porkis understand!Reply
- Apr 11, 2017 at 12:26 pmIf Kulbhushan Jadhav is hanged, India must break stan reducing it to Pak as Balochistan will be a free country then. And Pak will be NaPak.Reply
- Apr 11, 2017 at 12:02 pmis this stan express or indian express, proving him a spy in this article...I think this medium make huge money from stanReply