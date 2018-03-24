Opposition frustrated, spreading lies: PM Modi

The Prime Minister, who was addressing the party MPs at the BJP’s new headquarters, said social media should be used in a big way to campaign on the government’s initiatives. The Prime Minister, who was addressing the party MPs at the BJP’s new headquarters, said social media should be used in a big way to campaign on the government’s initiatives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Opposition was “frustrated” over repeated electoral defeats and was “spreading lies” about the BJP-led government, and asked party MPs to “counter the lies” using technology and by working among the people.

The Prime Minister, who was addressing the party MPs at the BJP’s new headquarters, said social media should be used in a big way to campaign on the government’s initiatives. At the meeting, BJP chief Amit Shah directed the MPs to use the coming three days when Parliament is not in session to hold press meets in their constituencies to “tell people that how Parliament stopped functioning.”

According to Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and BJP’s newly elected Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni, who addressed media after the meeting, the Prime Minister accused the opposition of spreading lies against his government due to increasing “frustration” over electoral losses, and asked BJP MPs to use technology to “take the truth” to the masses. Shah blamed the opposition for the impasse in Parliament and asked MPs to hold press meets to highlight the matter, the leaders said.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have witnessed disruptions with regional parties from the south raising various demands. While the YSRCP and TDP, which broke ties with the BJP earlier this month, have moved a no-confidence motion against the government in Lok Sabha over the demand for special category status for Andhra Pradesh, TRS and AIADMK MPs have been raising slogans with state-centric demands. The Opposition and TDP have alleged that these parties were doing so to help the BJP avoid debates on pressing issues.

However, the government has maintained that it is ready for a debate on any issue.

With the party gearing up for Lok Sabha polls next year, Shah asked MPs to work towards strengthening booth-level organisation in their constituencies.

Baluni also announced that the party will celebrate the period between April 14, birth anniversary of Dalit icon B R Ambedkar, and May 5 by organising events under the banner of ‘Gram Swaraj Abhiyan’. It will observe Social Justice Day on April 14, followed by various events to highlight ‘Swachh Bharat’ and ‘Ujjwala’ schemes and other initiatives.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App