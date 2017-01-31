Opposition extends support to TMC protest over demonetisation

Dubbing the government’s demonetisation drive as ‘calamity’ for the Indian economy, the Congress on Tuesday backed the decision of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) to boycott the first two days of the Budget Session of Parliament and said that such protests would continue until the BJP-led Centre comes up with a proper clarification on the decision to demonetise high-denomination currency notes.

“The opposition will be united inside the Parliament and outside the Parliament until this government comes up with a clear answer on this decision-making process, which was a very big calamity for the economy and this country,” Congress leader P. C. Chacko told ANI.

Chacko asserted that the TMC had to resort to such protest because the opposition and people need an answer on demonetisation.

“The whole issue of demonetisation was done in a very clumsy manner for which we need answers. The opposition needs answers, the people need answers,” he added.

Resonating similar views, the Janata Dal (United) JD (U) also indicated its support towards the TMC, saying a party can practise its right to do anything without mulling over other people’s views.

“Every party has right to do things according to its own will. It is on them what they want to do,” JD (U) leader Ali Anwar told ANI.

Expressing its ire over the government’s demonetisation move, the TMC has decided not to attend the first two days of the Budget Session of Parliament.

The TMC, in a statement, said that it would remain absent on the first two days of the Budget Session in protest against demonetisation, which was implemented without taking Parliament into confidence, and restrictions on withdrawal limits from bank accounts which are still in force.