Opposition divided, amendment to the President’s Address defeated in Rajya Sabha

THE IDEA was to embarrass the government, but the Opposition on Wednesday was left red-faced in Rajya Sabha, where it has an upper hand numerically, as an amendment moved by one of the parties to the President’s Address was defeated 86-57. The episode also exposed the chinks in the Opposition ranks as the Samajwadi Party openly opposed pressing the amendment on the issue of the women’s reservation Bill.

Twice in the past three years, the Opposition had embarrassed the government by passing amendments to the President’s Address. Although Opposition members had moved 324 amendments this time, almost all the amendments were withdrawn on the floor of the House or negatived in a voice vote.

CPM’s T K Rangarajan, however, demanded a division on his amendment. He wanted to insert in the President’s Address the line — “but regret that there is no mention in the Address about the government’s failure to pass Women’s Reservation Bill”.

Finance Minister and Leader of the House Arun Jaitley tried to persuade Rangarajan not to press for division, assuring him that the government would try to evolve a consensus on the Women’s Reservation Bill, which was passed by Rajya Sabha in 2010 but is yet to be taken up in Lok Sabha.

“In principle most members of the House do not have any difficulty in accepting the suggestion. And therefore, let me assure… we will try and call a meeting of all political parties and try and evolve a consensus…” Jaitley said. But Rangarajan disagreed, saying, “We have sufficiently waited but only after putting this amendment the government is saying we will create a consensus.”

Exposing the chinks in the Opposition ranks, SP member Naresh Agrawal said there was no need for a vote since the House has already passed the women’s reservation Bill.

“Why a vote is being demanded… Why there is voting… because some people want to derive political benefit out of it… they want to give it a political colour… those who have destroyed the country… are now giving political colour to it… I am not in favour of it. The Bill has already been passed by this House. There is no such tradition,” Agrawal said. The SP, RJD the JD(U) had opposed the Bill when it was passed in Rajya Sabha in March 2010.

The Congress, whose government had passed the women’s reservation Bill in Rajya Sabha, had no option but to vote with the Left members despite knowing that the Opposition benches were not in full strength and some of them are not on the same page. The Trinamool Congress members were not present in the House as they had staged a walk out earlier. There were not many members of the DMK and the BSP.

