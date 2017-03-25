Opposition disrupts Rajya Sabha over new backward classes panel

Opposition MPs agitate in the Rajya Sabha well. (Source: PTI Photo/TV grab) Opposition MPs agitate in the Rajya Sabha well. (Source: PTI Photo/TV grab)

RAJYA SABHA had to adjourn its proceedings briefly Friday when Opposition parties accused the government of planning to disband the OBC Commission. Opposition MPs trooped into the well shouting slogans against the move to replace the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) with a National Commission for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (NSEBC). Ram Gopal Yadav of the Samajwadi Party, which led the demonstration, alleged the decision was part of a larger conspiracy to do away with reservation for STs, SCs and OBCs, a charge the government denied.

On Thursday the cabinet had approved the setting up of an NSEBC and giving it constitutional powers. It was one of the promises made by the government to the Jat community while persuading them to suspend their agitation on job reservation. A bill to amend the Constitution for the creation of NSEBC will be introduced in Parliament soon. The new commission will examine and recommend requests for inclusion and exclusion in the list of OBCs. Without naming the RSS, Ram Gopal alleged that the decision was influenced by the philosophy of the ruling party’s “fountainhead” that reservation should end. The BSP and the JD(U) endorsed Yadav’s view.

Rejecting the claim, Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot said Prime Minister Narenda Modi has repeatedly assured that the constitutional position of reservation of SCs, STs and OBCs will continue. “Since the time of Jana Sangh, we have been a supporter of reservation to these communities and will continue to be a supporter,” he said, adding the government has only taken a decision to provide the commission with constitutional status. Unconvinced, SP MPs entered the well, forcing a 10-minute adjournment.

