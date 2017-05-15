Opposition calls municipal elections in raiganj, domkal, pujali a ‘farce’, demands repoll

An EVM machine lying on the floor at a polling booth in Domkal on Sunday. Express An EVM machine lying on the floor at a polling booth in Domkal on Sunday. Express

Alleging widespread violence and electoral malpractices by “Trinamool Congress goons” in three of the seven municipalities that voted on Sunday, opposition parties CPM, Congress and BJP demanded a repoll in Raiganj, Domkal and Pujali.“Today the election turned into a farce after the way Trinamool Congress goons terrorised the Raiganj, Domkol and Pujali municipality areas. They hurled bombs and fired bullets to scare voters and Opposition agents.

Three of our workers sustained bullet injuries. Moreover, the State Election Commission (SEC) failed to control the violence and turned into mute spectators along with the police. The poll panel has lost its credibility. It should countermand the election in Raiganj, Domkol and Pujali municipalities and order a repoll. The State Election Commissioner should admit that he failed to ensure free and fair polls today,” said CPM’s state secretary Surjya kanta Mishra on Sunday.

While elections in the hill municipalities — Darjeeling, Kurseong, Mirik and Kalimpong — were peaceful, violence was reported from the plains. To mark their protest, CPM, Congress and BJP withdrew their candidates from Raiganj municipality.

Raiganj in North-Dinajpur district, Domkal in Murshidabad and Pujali in South 24-Parganas in the plains are having a three-way contest with the Left-Congress combine, the BJP and the Trinamool Congress being in contention.

Demanding fresh polls in these three municipalities under supervision of the Central Armed Police Forces, BJP’s state president Dilip Ghosh said it was not the State Election Commission, but the “Mamata Commission” that was operating in West Bengal. “Barring elections in the hills, the polls in plains were completely a farce. TMC-backed goons hurled bombs to terrorise the voters. They roamed free from ward to ward with police turning a blind eye. They indulged in vote-looting and booth-capturing,” he added.

The Congress too asked the poll panel to scrap the elections. “Our party agents were driven out of the booths and TMC goons indulged in booth-capturing. We have asked our candidates not to take this election seriously anymore as it turned into a farce. We want the election to be countermanded and there should be a repoll in Raiganj, Domkol and Pujali,” said state Congress president Adhir Chowdhury.

Brushing aside the allegations, Trinamool Congress Secretary General Partha Chatterjee said the Opposition had no faith in democracy and the mandate of the people. “They had said that they wanted to build a resistance against the ruling party and today we have seen how it was done.

The Opposition created disruption in the election process. It wants to halt the development ushered in by Mamata Banerjee government in rural Bengal. It is shameful that they do not know how to respect the mandate of people. I also heard that BJP workers stole EVMs and ran away from booths,” Chatterjee said.

