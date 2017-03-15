Opposition BJP takes on TRS govt over poll promises

TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao

The opposition BJP on Wednesday alleged that the TRS government in Telangana has done precious little for the implementation of its election promises in almost three years since it came to power. The government has not taken concrete steps for the implementation of promises, like two bedroom houses for poor, three acres of land each for Dalits, and setting up government hospitals in the headquarters of Assembly constituencies and mandals, BJP’s floor leader G Kishan Reddy alleged.

“Three years are over. How many houses have been completed. Every MLA is being questioned by people on the two bedroom houses (promised for the poor people),” said Reddy, who initiated a debate on the state budget for 2017-18 in the Legislative Assembly.

Alleging that the government made tall claims about the budget, he said, “People think that the government showed big numbers about growth and revenues to get more loans.”

He said the public debt would rise to about Rs 1.40 lakh crore in 2017-18 as per government’s own projections.

Countering Reddy’s comments on debt, state Finance Minister E Rajender said the government would take loans under the limits of Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act.

The lenders would offer loans only after making a thorough assessment of repayment, he said.

Wondering how the development activities can be implemented without funds, he said, “We have to take loans for development. Loans are being taken for the people.”

The BJP leader also criticised the government for allegedly not regularising the services of contract employees, owing dues to government employees and also for not releasing funds for students’ tuition fees reimbursement scheme.

The scheme introduced by the state government on sheep rearing received funds from the Centre, he said.

The allocations made by Telangana government to education and health are low compared to other states, Reddy said.

Stressing that the Telangana government has increased the salaries of ‘anganwadi’ workers and others, the Finance Minister said the BJP leader can help the state by securing substantial financial assistance from the Centre for the implementation of different schemes.

The Telangana government had on March 13 presented a welfare-oriented, tax-free budget for 2017-18, focusing on irrigation and reviving traditional occupations of the backward classes, with a proposed expenditure of nearly Rs 1.50 lakh crore.

The government led by the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) came to power in the state in June 2014.

