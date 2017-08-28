Lalu rally a flop, says Sushil Modi

Patna: Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi. (PTI/Files) Patna: Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi. (PTI/Files)

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi mocked Lalu Prasad’s Sunday rally, calling it a “flop”. In a series of tweets,

he wrote: “Patna’s population in 22 lakh and Lalu has by mistake claimed that the gathering was 30 lakh-strong. He was about to claim that 30 crore had gathered.”

The BJP leader also said Lalu’s son Tej Pratap had overshadowed brother Tejashwi because of his “abusive language” and “arrogance same as Lalu”. “Where is Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mayawati, Arvind Kejriwal and Left (CPM)?” he asked in an another tweet. Lalu had claimed that the rally would be a major political show by the Opposition parties.

Bihar BJP chief Nityanand Rai too claimed that the rally was a “flop”. “It was the most flop rally of the RJD so far. It was a convention of demoralised RJD workers, which was given the name of rally,” he said. Rai alleged that the main motive of the rally was to put a veil on the corruption charges against Lalu and his family.

Taking potshots at Lalu’s son Tejashwi, Rai said the RJD leader did not tell even once as to how he became the owner of 26 properties at the age of 26 years.

