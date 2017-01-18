Opposition behind not to renew liquor makers’ licences move: Sushil Modi

Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo) Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo)

A day after the Nitish Kumar government decided against the renewal of licences of liquor manufacturing units in Bihar from next financial year, senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi today claimed that the decision was taken at the behest of the opposition parties.

“The state government’s decision at a cabinet meeting to not renew licences of 21 liquor manufacturing units from next financial year is a victory of opposition,” he said.

The BJP-led opposition had been nailing the state government for allowing manufacturing of liquor in Bihar despite enforcement of total prohibition with effect from April 5, 2016, Modi said.

Responding to the opposition charges, the Chief Minister had on numerous occasions said that the state government will not issue fresh licences nor will it renew existing licences for manufacturing of liquor in sync with the prohibition law.

The senior BJP leader also pleaded with the state government to withdraw ‘draconian’ provisions in the new liquor law comprising imprisonment to all adult family members in the event of liquor bottle being recovered in a household, seizure of properties and community fine etc, Modi said in a statement.

He urged the Chief Minister to announce withdrawal of ‘draconian’ provisions of the liquor law before going ahead with the human chain programme on January 21 to spread awareness among the people about liquor ban.

It may be recalled that the state government had, at a cabinet meeting held in Rajgir yesterday, decided against renewal of licences of three beer plants, 12 bottling plants and six ENA (Extra Neutral Alcohol) units from next financial year.