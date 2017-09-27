Opposition behind BHU violence, says Yogi Adityanath govt

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Express File Photo) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Express File Photo)

The Yogi Adityanath government on Tuesday blamed the Opposition for the violence and protests at BHU and also for “vitiating” the environment in the university. Government spokesperson and cabinet minister Shrikant Sharma alleged that the Opposition was disappointed because the public had ignored them.

“We appeal to them to do politics with us but not spoil the atmosphere of campuses by staging dharna and demonstrations,” Sharma said while speaking to the media. He also alleged that outsiders were involved in the arson and ruckus at the BHU campus and the incident appears ‘sponsored’ because students themselves do not pelt stones and petrol bombs on their own university campus..

“Those who want to do politics by placing gun on students’ shoulders will be identified. Those who applied cane charge too are being identified,” Sharma said.

