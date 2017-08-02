Opposition attacks govt on LPG hike: Cruel, anti-people

Despite demands from the Opposition MPs, who came to the Well of the house, demanding a response from the government, the treasury benches refused to oblige. (Representational) Despite demands from the Opposition MPs, who came to the Well of the house, demanding a response from the government, the treasury benches refused to oblige. (Representational)

TERMING the Centre’s decision to increase LPG prices as “cruel” and “anti-people,” Opposition parties on Tuesday attacked the government, over the price hike, in the Lok Sabha. Raising the issue during Zero Hour, the Congress’ K C Venugopal said the decision to increase the price of LPG cylinders by Rs 4 would affect the common people. “The decision (to increase the price) implies that the government proposes to eliminate subsidy on LPG cylinders from March onwards. Who are the persons who would be affected by this decision? It will affect only the common people of this country, especially women folk,” Venugopal said.

There was no justification for it as crude oil prices had gone down, he said, adding, “It should be immediately withdrawn.” According to the TMC MP Saugata Roy, 18.11 crore people benefit from subsidised LPG, of whom 2. 5 crore are poor women, who have been given free gas connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

CPM’s Sreemathy Teacher said the decision was “cruel”, while N K Premachandran (RSP) accused the government of being opaque on the matter as, he said, the decision was taken in March this year. “Why has the government not publicly stated that a subsidy, being enjoyed for so many decades, was being taken away?” he asked.

Despite demands from the Opposition MPs, who came to the Well of the house, demanding a response from the government, the treasury benches refused to oblige. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said she could not compel the government to respond to matters during zero hour.

The Opposition including Congress, Left and the TMC MPs then staged a walk-out from the House. The Lower House also witnessed uproarious scenes when TMC’s Saugata Roy accused the central government of “misusing money and power to destabilise state governments ruled by the Opposition.” Citing the developments in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, Roy said during Zero Hour: “The misuse of power and money by the ruling party bodes badly for democracy and needs to be resisted by all right-thinking democratic people.”

Later, TMC MPs were angered when BJP MP Kirit Somaiya, who alleged that a politician in Bihar had links to shell companies, stated that a similar scam had taken place in West Bengal and that the chief minister’s address was listed by a shell company during its registration. The TMC MPs protested the charges, calling them “totally baseless”. The MPs, led by Kalyan Banerjee, shouted slogans against the government and then trooped into the Well of the House.

