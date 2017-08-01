Opposition attacks government on move to do away with LPG subsidy

Representational Image/ Reuters Representational Image/ Reuters

Opposition parties on Tuesday attacked the government over its decision to gradually do away with the LPG subsidy, calling it “cruel” and demanding that the proposal be withdrawn. K C Venugopal (Cong) raised the issue during the Zero Hour, saying it will adversely affect the common man and there was no justification of it when the crude oil prices had gone down. “It should be immediately withdrawn,” he said.

Sudip Bandopadhyay (TMC) said the steady increase in the LPG cylinder price by the government had been highest in the last six years. Describing the move as “anti-welfare”, he wondered what will be the “fate” of over 2.5 crore women given the connection for free.

While Sreemathy Teacher (CPI-M) said the decision was cruel, N K Premachandran (RSP) accused the government of avoiding transparency on the matter as he said the decision was taken in March this year and was not shared publicly. Opposition parties later staged a walk-out from the House as they sought a response from the government.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App