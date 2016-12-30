Opposition always dreams about PM Modi’s resignation: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

“The country is moving towards an economy revolution. Some people are protesting, but the nation knows the truth,” Shivraj Singh Chouhan said. “The country is moving towards an economy revolution. Some people are protesting, but the nation knows the truth,” Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

Condemning the opposition for its stand on demonetisation, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said it always dreams about the prime minister’s resignation. “The opposition has nothing else to do. In their dreams also, they demand resignation from the prime minister. They are criticising for the sake of criticising, but even they know that the prime minister is doing very good work,” Chouhan told ANI.

Chouhan described demonetisation as a bold step taken by the prime minister and believed the entire nation is supporting the move.

On Thursday, Centre came for sharp criticism launching a campaign to inform citizens about the benefits of demonetisation.

Prime Minister Modi had earlier urged the nation to give him 50 days demonetisation to get things back on track post.

The government has taken several steps to ensure that the people face no hardship, especially tourists and industry, and changes have been incorporated from time to time.