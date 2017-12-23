Opposition alleges bias in Cyclone Ockhi support, Centre denies it

‘Frankly, in this part of the country, hardly anyone paid attention (to Ockhi) because the Gujarat elections were on…’ Shashi Tharoor, Congress, Thiruvananthapuram ‘Frankly, in this part of the country, hardly anyone paid attention (to Ockhi) because the Gujarat elections were on…’ Shashi Tharoor, Congress, Thiruvananthapuram

MPs from the southern states demanded Cyclone Ockhi be declared a national calamity Friday but the Centre ruled it out, citing laid-down protocols, even as the Opposition staged a walkout in Lok Sabha alleging discrimination in providing central support to states hit by the cyclone.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh dismissed the allegation, saying there was no discrimination and the government was “sensitive”, never “inhumane”. He said the Centre has extended all possible help to the people affected in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep.

When Opposition MPs walked out expressing unhappiness over the Centre’s response and alleging discrimination in sending National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to the states, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar criticised them for “indulging in politics even over a calamity”.

Replying to a short duration discussion on Ockhi, Rajnath said the Navy, the Air Force and the Coast Guard were continuing efforts to trace missing fishermen and the government was providing financial and other assistance to the affected states. He said the Centre cannot, however, declare it a national calamity as the provisions in the rules do not allow that categorisation. “But we are treating it as a disaster of serious nature,” Rajnath said. He also rejected the criticism that the meteorological department could not issue a warning on time.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge wanted to know why only four NDRF teams were sent to Kerala and three to Tamil Nadu, which he said was inadequate. “Seven teams of NDRF were deployed in Gujarat when the impact of Ockhi in the state was not that severe. There should not be any discrimination in assistance. There must be an inquiry,” Kharge said.

Rajnath replied, “The NDRF teams mentioned by you were sent additionally on the basis of the state demand. There was no discrimination at all in extending assistance to any state. We are providing all possible help to all the cyclone-hit states… We cannot be that inhumane, we are a sensitive government.”

The discussion faced some disruption as CPM members objected to nominated MP Richard Hay blaming the Kerala government for the disaster toll. The discussion began with Congress MP K C Venugopal (Kerala) and AIADMK MP P Sundaram talking about the cyclone in their respective states. Both termed inadequte the financial package sanctioned by the Centre and made a plea for a higher sum. Venugopal said MPs of Kerala have met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and placed their demand.

“In Kerala alone, more than 75 persons have died so far. In the case of Tamil Nadu, more than a dozen people have been killed. Hundreds of fishermen are still missing,” Venugopal said. “… We can avoid such casualties if we could have taken effective precautions and used an early warning system,” said Venugopal, claiming there was a lapse on the part of the authorities in sounding a timely alert. Sundaram added that the PM, after his visit to Kanniyakumari, announced that a “meagre amount” of Rs.325 crore would be released to all three states.

Hay blamed the governments of Kerala and Tamil Nadu for their failure “in taking immediate action, which could have saved the lives of hundreds of persons”. Hay added that while Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman consoled the bereaved and the defence forces acted swiftly, “the Kerala Coastal Police did not act well”.

This triggered protests by CPM members P Karunakaran, M B Rajesh and others. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar had to intervene and ask them to allow Hay to speak. “Though the government of Kerala got adequate pre-information from IMD, warning was not given to the fishermen at large. He [Hay] is not casting aspersions on anyone,” Ananthkumar said. “The issue is the factual situation of Kerala and why the tragedy has happened has to be brought before the House. I request the Communist friends not to get excited about this.”

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, whose constituency is Thiruvananthapuram, one of the most severely affected areas, said no early warning signal was available to the state government even when radars to provide advance warnings were located in Kerala (Thumba) itself. He demanded immediate investigation into the lapses and gaps leading to loss of lives and property due to the “horrendous human tragedy”.

Earlier, question hour was conducted even as Congress members continued disrupting the proceedings by persisting with demands for an apology by PM Narendra Modi for his remarks about former PM Manmohan Singh.

