Oppn demands Azam Khan’s ouster, CM tables supplementary budget

Opposition parties protesting against the SP government at the Assembly in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Opposition legislators protested in the Assembly as well as Council on Wednesday, disrupting both Houses. The BJP demanded the resignation of Cabinet Minister Azam Khan for his remarks in the Bulandshahr rape case. The BSP demanded that the government be dismissed over “poor law and order situation” in the state.

In the Council, Leader of the House Ahmed Hasan tabled the second supplementary budget of the current fiscal and vote on account for next financial year. In the Assembly, CM Akhilesh Yadav tabled supplementary budget worth over Rs 1,680 crore as well as sought vote on account of about Rs 1.3 lakh crore for first five months of 2017-18 financial year amidst the pandemonium.

In both Houses, BJP and BSP trooped into the Well and raised slogans against the government.

Legislative Council

BSP demanded dismissal of the state government, and raised slogans over incidents of crimes against women, murder, dacoity and non-payment of dues to sugarcane farmers. It also demanded a discussion on the law and order situation.

BJP members, waving banners, demanded Azam Khan’s resignation and held up banners that read: “Bulandshahr kaand par-Mahilaon ke apmaan par, Azam Khan istifa do — Azam Khan istifa do (Azam Khan, quit on grounds of your insult to women and the Bulandshahr fiasco).”

Following the protests, Speaker Mata Prasad Pandey adjourned the house for the entire question hour. However, when the house resumed at 12.20 pm, the protests continued even as Azam Khan tried to speak on demonetisation.

When the Legislative Council reassembled, opposition members again moved to the well and started raising slogans. This time, Congress members too left their chairs and kept moving inside the well instead of joining the agitation. Amidst the sloganeering, Ahmed Hasan tabled the second supplementary budget of the current fiscal and the vote on account for the next financial year.

The House was adjourned for the next working day after leaders of all political parties and groups and the chairman expressed their grief and read a condolence message over the demise of former UP CM Ram Naresh Yadav and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

The brutal Bulandshahr incident happened on the night of July 29, when a group of highway robbers stopped the car of a Noida based family and sexually assaulted a woman and her daughter after dragging them out of the vehicle at gun-point.

The Supreme Court had on August 29 taken note of the alleged controversial remarks made by Khan claiming that the gangrape case was a “political conspiracy”. On November 17, the apex court had directed Khan to tender an “unconditional apology” for his remarks and last week it accepted his “sincere and heartful remorse.”

Legislative Assembly

Similar scenes of protest were seen in the Assembly as well. “Brashtachariyon ki is sarkar ko… barkhast karo… Meerut ke Naseer Khan ke hatyaron ko phansi do… Hapur ki dalit ladkiyon ke balatkariyon ko phansi do,” chanted the BSP members.

Congress, on the other hand, blamed BJP for law and order situation in the state allegedly because of demonetisation. Later in the day, Pradeep Mathur, leader of Congress Legislature Party, said that BJP has a big role to play in the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.