Opposition boycotts House, government gives it chance to ‘rectify’

Opposition held a silent protest during their boycott of the Assembly session on Friday. (Express/Vishal Srivastav) Opposition held a silent protest during their boycott of the Assembly session on Friday. (Express/Vishal Srivastav)

The entire Opposition boycotted Assembly proceedings on Friday while accusing the ruling benches of threatening it and using unparliamentary language. While SP, BSP, Congress and RLD members sat on a dharna outside the Assembly near the statue of Chaudhary Charan Singh sporting masks and black ribbons on their arms, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna said in the House that the Opposition should be “given the chance to rectify their mistake”. He appealed to the Opposition to participate in the next proceedings on July 24 when the Budget allocation for the home department will be taken up for discussion.

Claiming that while the Opposition was making statements to the media, Khanna said “they have not yet made it clear what exactly had they found objectionable in the chief minister’s (Budget) speech” on Wednesday. He alleged that the boycott was the result of a CBI probe recommended by the Adityanath government into recruitment done by the UP State Public Service Commission since 2012.

On Thursday, the Opposition had decided to boycott the lower House for remainder of the session. With Opposition benches empty, the budgets of all departments, except for home and general administration, have been passed in two days since Thursday. “We could have concluded the business today itself, but we want the Opposition to take part in the proceedings and discharge the duties assigned to them on the basis of their election to the House,” Khanna said.

Outside the Assembly, Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary said: “Not just in Uttar Pradesh but in Lok Sabha also, voices of Dalits, backwards and minority are being suppressed.” Referring to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s speech in the Assembly on Wednesday, the SP leader said he has never heard a leader of the House (CM) using such “harsh words”. Refuting suggestion that the Opposition is upset over the government’s move to order CBI probe into appointments made by the UP Public Service Commission since 2012 (Akhilesh government’s tenure), he sought a probe since 1990 (when BJP’s Kalyan Singh was at the helm in the state).

“They keep talking about so-called misgovernance of the past 15 years when the SP and the BSP ruled the state… but the backwards, the Dalits and the minorities will not fall prey to their pressure politics,” said Chaudhary. On the recovery of “explosives” from under Opposition benches in the Assembly recently, he said it appeared to be aimed at “breaking” their morale and “framing” some of their members.

BJP MLA Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh said that while the Opposition had boycotted the proceedings of the Assembly, its members were seen signing the attendance register “to get their allowances”. Calling it “unethical”, Singh requested the Speaker to take note of this and issue an order. Khanna too urged the Speaker to intervene, alleging that “behaviour of those, who raise fingers on others, should be checked. To this, Speaker Hridaya Narain Dixit said that he has reserved his order in this regard.

“Democracy works with both ruling and Opposition parties. Leader of House replied to all the queries and as per tradition, the Opposition could have asked some clarifications. While Leader of Opposition had completed half-and-hour time (of his speech), rather than asking for clarifications, he preferred to cite examples, which do not suit the decorum of this House ,” said Khanna pointing towards the empty Opposition benches.

“Vipaksha ka ravaiya gair jimmedarana hai. Aur hum iski bhartsana karte hain (The opposition’s attitude is irresponsible and we condemn it),” he added. The standoff between the government and the Opposition in the Assembly has raised the possibility of curtailment of the ongoing Budget Session, with both the sides refusing to relent. It appeared the session could be adjourned sine die before July 28 — when it is scheduled to end.

MEANWHILE

Resolution passed to change name of Kanpur and Bareilly civil terminals. Minister of Civil Aviation Nand Gopal Nandi tabled the resolution to rename Chakeri Kanpur airport civil terminal after Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi and Bareilly civil terminal as Nath Nagari Civil Terminal. House agreed to authorise the Speaker to nominate two Assembly members each to the management committees of Narendra Dev Agriculture University in Faizabad and Sardar V B Patel Agriculture University in Meerut; Banda Agriculture University and Chandra Shekhar Azad Agriculture University in Kanpur.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App