Operation Sadbhavna: Army takes J&K students on study trip

As part of its goodwill drive, Operation Sadbhavna, 20 students and two teachers from Jammu and Kashmir on Monday visited the Western Command near Chandigarh for an educational and motivational tour under the aegis of the Army. The students from remote areas of Rajouri district were felicitated by Lt. Gen. Surinder Singh, GOC-in-C Western Command, who exhorted them to excel in their chosen fields and thereby prepare themselves for a bright and secure future, a defence spokesman said.

“The primary aim of the tour is to motivate students from remote areas of Jammu and Kashmir to get a first hand feel of development in other regions of our country and thereby raise the level of skill development to empower them to be self reliant,” the spokesman said. The operation is also aimed at spreading a message of goodwill about the “genuine efforts being undertaken by the Army in bringing the youth of this region to develop to its full potential,” he said.

The focus of this tour is also to inspire the students of the state to become “responsible citizens” and “uphold the honour and dignity of the country and safeguard its rich cultural heritage.” The group later met Punjab governor V P Singh Badnore.

During their stay here, the group also visited the Rock and Rose Gardens, Verka Milk Plant, Mohali, Chattbir Zoo, Timber Trail and also attended a regional cultural show. The students and their teachers expressed their gratitude to the Indian Army for the tour, the spokesman said. “The visit played a significant role in enabling the young impressionable minds to appreciate incredible India,” he said.

