‘Operation Durga’ not on lines of UP’s anti-Romeo squads: Anil Vij

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi

A day after the Haryana government launched the ‘Operation Durga’ campaign to ensure women’s safety, state Health Minister Anil Vij today said it was not on the lines of the ‘anti-Romeo’ squads in Uttar Pradesh.

The minister hailed the ‘Operation Durga’ campaign which he said will check the incidents of eveteasing and ensure women’s safety. “This is not on the lines of Uttar Pradesh. The BJP government in the state had already established women police stations in all the districts to ensure women’s safety and provide them with a safe place for lodging complaints,” he told reporters here.

However, it was noticed that women still hesitated in reporting incidents involving such anti-social elements and hence, ‘Operation Durga’ was launched, Vij added. The minister said the women of the state would now be able to move freely even at night.

“The police would not spare the eveteasers and strict action would be taken against them. The government has directed the police to take precautionary measures to avoid causing any inconvenience to the innocent,” he added. The Ambala Cantonment MLA said to provide a safe environment to the common people, especially women, was the first priority of the Haryana government.

