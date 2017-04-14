Opration Durga in Haryana like UP’s Anti-Romeo

On the lines of Anti-Romeo squads of UP Police, Haryana Police has launched “Operation Durga” with youths being rounded up for allegedly harassing girls in several districts over the last two days. While some of those who were rounded up during these days said they were innocent, police officials said there was sufficient evidence against them.

The Chief Minister’s Flying Squad had launched the campaign on Wednesday. It continued on Thursday and 23 people were arrested for alleged crimes against women.

Police have registered nine criminal cases, including three each at Panipat and Gurgaon and one each at Bhiwani, Sirsa and Fatehabad.

Police said that the teams have conducted raids at 41 places, including schools, colleges, bus stands and railway stations, and arrested 107 people. Others were warned to be careful in future and were released after their parents gave assurance in writing .

On April 12, the CM’s Flying Squad rounded up seven students from outside Nehru College in Jhajjar. Police said that the students were harassing women and let off with a warning.

However, Navin, a final year BA student at Nehru College who was rounded up, said: “I had parked my bike on the road when suddenly policemen came and accused me of harassing girls. I showed my I-card and told them that I was not loitering around. I was taken to the police station and was asked to call my family members. After several hours I was allowed to leave,”he said.

Sunil, another student, said: “Policemen took me to the police station, saying you harass girls. I was let off after several hours.”

SP Jhajjar B Satheesh Balan rubbished their claims. “Since they were let off they are making such claims,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now