Operation Blue Star: SGPC to build memorial for Sikh ‘Dharmi Faujis’

VP Singh waves at the gathering in front of the akal takht during his visit after Operation Blue Star in jun 1984. (Express photograph by Swadesh Talwar) VP Singh waves at the gathering in front of the akal takht during his visit after Operation Blue Star in jun 1984. (Express photograph by Swadesh Talwar)

THE SHIROMANI Gurudwara Parbhandak Committee (SGPC) has announced that it would set up a memorial in the memory of ‘Dharmi Faujis’ – Sikh soldiers in the Indian army who committed mutiny during Operation Blue Star.

SGPC had recently decided to set up a gallery on the premises of Golden Temple for the militants and devotees killed during the same operation in 1984. There is already a gurdwara in the memory of those killed during Operation Blue Star.

SGPC President Kirpal Singh Badungar told mediapersons Sunday, “We have decided to establish a memorial for those Sikh armymen who were killed for leaving their army units in protest against Operation Blue Star. A resolution in this regard will be passed on July 28.” “Martyred Dharmi Faujis are respected for community and their families have suffered a lot. This memorial will be like a balm for them,” said Badungar.

Many Sikh soldiers had quit their barracks as soon as the Army began Operation Blue Star in 1984. Some of these soldiers were killed in their attempt to move towards Golden Temple. Many others who survived quit the job. The SGPC had in the past also provided compensation to such Dharmi Faujis.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App