Operation Blue Star anniversary: Pro-Khalistan Sikhs raise anti-India slogans inside Golden Temple Complex, clash with SGPC members

Sikh radicals brandishing swords and sticks clashed with members of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee at a ceremony inside the Golden Temple Complex on Wednesday, which marks the 34th anniversary of the Army’s ‘Operation Blue Star’. The clash, according to news agency IANS, took place before the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikh religion. The sanctum sanctorum ‘Harmandir Sahib’, the holiest of Sikh shrines located in the complex, was barely 100 feet away, IANS noted.

At least one person was injured in the clash. Video footage of the incident, accessed by IANS, showed task force members attacking the radicals who allegedly raised pro-Khalistan and anti-India slogans.

Police personnel, present inside the shrine complex in plainclothes, tried to control the situation from getting out of hand. “A turban was thrown on the ground in the clash,” one eyewitness told IANS.

The SGPC officials said the situation was prevented from getting out of control due to swift action by the task force members.

Akal Takht jathedar (chief) Gurbachan Singh said the ceremony was held “peacefully” as a remembrance of the sacrifice of hundreds of people who were killed during the Army’s ‘Operation Blue Star’ in June 1984.

The Army, in a 10-day operation, codenamed Blue Star, flushed out heavily armed militants and radicals from inside the shrine complex in 1984. The same year, in an act of revenge, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her own bodyguards — who were Sikhs — for sending troops into the holy shrine.

With IANS inputs

