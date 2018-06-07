Operation Blue Star Anniversary: SGPC task force roughs up four men, hand them over to police

SGPC task force members rough up youths who allegedly created a ruckus at the Golden Temple function on Wednesday. (Express photo by Rana Simranjit Singh) SGPC task force members rough up youths who allegedly created a ruckus at the Golden Temple function on Wednesday. (Express photo by Rana Simranjit Singh)

Four unidentified men were allegedly beaten up the SGPC task force as Akal Takht observed the 34th anniversary of Operation Blue Star in Amritsar on Wednesday. Other than this incident, the event was largely peaceful with no clashes reported between the task force and the Sarbat Khalsa supporters as seen over the past few years.

Jathedar Akal Takht Giani Gurbachan Singh delivered a message for community from Akal Takht and for the rival group Sarbat Khalsa, a speech was given by Simranjit Singh Mann inside the premises of Golden Temple.

Sarbat Khalsa acting Akal Takht Jathedar Dhian Singh Mand couldn’t reach for the event as he was busy with his protest against an alleged desecration episode in Bargari town of Faridkot.

Sarbat Khalsa supporters, however, also raised slogans to oppose Gaini Gurbachan Singh’s speech, in which he said: “We can neither forgive nor forget what happened in 1984. Before 1947, Congress leaders had promised Sikhs land where Sikhs would enjoy freedom. Contrary to the promise, Golden Temple and 37 other historical Gurdwaras were attacked in 1984.”

He added, “Sikhs have been facing racial attacks in Shillong and other parts of India. Khalsas will face these challenges bravely.” He asked for the “pistol and the arrow of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale” to be returned back to the community.

As the Jathedar delivered his speech, some Sikh activists hoisted Khalistan flags and raised pro-Khalistan slogans. Many were carrying posters of Sikh militant Jagtar Singh Hawara, who is also a Sarbat Khalsa appointed Akal Takht Jathedar.

About the four persons who were thrashed with sticks with two among them detained for over two hours later, SGPC spokesperson Daljit Singh Bedi said: “Their activities were suspicious and we found that but had they were attempting to create disturbance. So we caught them and handed them over to the police.”

SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal said, “We are thankful to Sikh Sangat and Sikh bodies for maintaining peace during anniversary….There are, however, always some people who would intentionally create disturbance. We have caught some such persons this year too and handed them over to the police.”

Police, however, said that it is investigating the matter. “No case has been registered so far,” said a police official who did not wish to be named.

Indira statue installed at Cong office

Meanwhile in Ludhiana, Youth Congress leader Vijay Agnihotri Goldy temporarily installed a statue of former PM Indira Gandhi at Ludhiana Congress Bhawan. The statue was brought inside in a quiet manner and installed with no senior leader of the party present. Congress Bhavan was locked soon after.

