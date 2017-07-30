Open season on Weather

Farmers were hit by the dry phase in late June. Express Farmers were hit by the dry phase in late June. Express

It’s the middle of July, but instead of lush green plants, the fields of Santosh Gavahane have wilted remains of saplings. He had sown soyabean, tur and cotton over his 10 acres of farmland early June. “Rains were good and the weather office advisories gave the green signal for sowing,” the farmer says. However, by the middle of June, the rains had all but vanished, and soon, so did Gavahane’s crops. “My fields do not have access to irrigation and the well on my field was not enough,” he says.

On July 15, the 42-year-old farmer from Kaladgaon village in Ardhrapur taluka of Nanded district announced he wanted action against officers of the India Meteorological Department. Gavahane’s anger soon found an echo among other farmers, reaching the ears of MLA Omprakash (Bacchu) Kadu, Ragunath Patil and the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatha led by MP Raju Shetti, who have announced they would lock the IMD offices in Mumbai and Pune.

Gavahane says he had raised Rs 1 lakh from a public sector bank for the June sowing in his 4 acres land. After almost half his fields wilted away within a month, he was forced to go in for the expensive exercise of “dubar pherni (re-sowing)”. The rains in the middle of July helped, but while he has managed to finish resowing over his field, he is apprehensive about his crop as he couldn’t afford either fertilisers or pesticides. “The yield is surely going to be hit,” Gavahane says.

Pointing out that he ended up spending Rs 5,000-6,000 per acre for resowing — including seeds and labour — Gavahane says all that could have been avoided had the Met Department warned him about the dry phase in June. “But for their prediction, I would not have gone in for aggressive sowing. Now that I am staring at financial insolvency, why should they not be taken to task?” he asks.

The IMD issues weekly crop-based advisories, which talk about the climate for the coming seven days as well the supposed activities that can be undertaken. For Marathwada, to which Gavahane belongs, the first forecast of sowing was issued on June 16, with the IMD giving the green signal for crops like maize, groundnut, green gram etc. On June 30, its advisory suggested “protective irrigation” in view of the scanty rainfall for the next five days. On July 7, it said irrigation would be needed for growing crops as there would be no rainfall for the next few days.

However by the end of June, almost 40 per cent of the farm land in the state had already reported sowing. With monsoons the lifeblood of Indian agriculture, IMD predictions play a huge role in farmers’ decisions. In a state like Maharashtra where more than 85 per cent of farming is rain-fed, the IMD crop advisories are often the final word for farmers in planning their cropping cycle. The most dependent areas with minimal irrigation facilities such as Vidharbha and Marathwada.

While the Agriculture Department is yet to compile data on resowing this year following crop failures, farmers say over 2 lakh hectares have been affected.

Prahlad Ingole, a farmer from Malegaon village in Nanded, says while he didn’t have to go in for resowing on his five acres, this was more due to prudence than luck. “By now I do not believe anything the weather office says. I undertake sowing only when I am sure of water availability during a long dry spell,” he says, while demanding “criminal charges” against IMD officials.

Kadu, a third-term MLA from Achalpur constituency in Vidharbha, agrees. “Despite the huge expenditure incurred on these weather offices, these failed in their prediction. What is the use of such offices?” he asks.

Talking about the IMD’s first hint of a dry phase in early July, Kadu adds, “By then our sowing activities were almost complete. Not all farmers can arrange for ‘sprinklers’, as advised by the IMD.” About their plan to lock IMD offices, Kadu says he won’t reveal a date. “Police will not allow it then.”

IMD officials say they have heard that farmers are angry but had not received any official communication in this regard. Pointing out that the IMD also provides long-term forecast extending up to two weeks, Director General Dr K J Ramesh says, “Our forecast is for the country as a whole and is not sub-divisional or district-wise. We are concentrating on our services and working in the best possible manner.”

