Open House: Government officials take up industry posers

A brief presentation was made by Prashant Nandekar, joint commissioner (Sales Tax), on the Goods and Service Tax (GST). This was followed by an open house where government officials addressed the various issues raised by participants. (Representative Image) A brief presentation was made by Prashant Nandekar, joint commissioner (Sales Tax), on the Goods and Service Tax (GST). This was followed by an open house where government officials addressed the various issues raised by participants. (Representative Image)

THE DECCAN Chamber of Commerce Industries & Agriculture, Pune, in association with Ranjangaon Industries Association, recently organised an interactive session of their member-industries with MAITRI at Essar Steel, Sanaswadi. The session started with a presentation on MAITRI by Lalbahadur Katare, joint commissioner (sales tax), where he briefed the participants about MAITRI’s role in providing a single-window clearance to investors in Maharashtra. During the session, it was stated that the Maharashtra Industry, Trade and Investment Facilitation Cell (MAITRI) aims at “Ease of Doing Business” in the state, with a view to enhance economic industrial growth of the state.

The organisation also plays an active role in resolving the grievances of industries, as the officers from all arms of state government are attached to it, he added. A brief presentation was made by Prashant Nandekar, joint commissioner (Sales Tax), on the Goods and Service Tax (GST).

This was followed by an open house where government officials addressed the various issues raised by participants.

D B Jaybhaye, additional collector (revenue department), called upon the industries to not hesitate in bringing their issues to the office of MAITRI. Our team of officers will ensure all issues are appropriately addressed by the department concerned, he added.

In his welcome address, H P Srivastava, vice-chairman, DCCIA, advised the members to keep themselves abreast with various changes, which are taking place for the benefit of industries. Some of the path-breaking changes like GST may be painful in transition but in the long run industry and consumers will benefit, he added.

Participants during open house, included Padmakar Hajare (field officer, MPCB), Kishor Chavhan (assistant engineer, MSEDCL) Swapnil Aphale (relationship officer, MAITRI), Itesh Naik (relationship officer, MAITRI). Prakash Dhoka, chairman, DCCIA, Kamlesh Panchal, ECM DCCIA, Ravindra Choudhary, secretary, RIA, and Bijal Kotadia, general manager, DCCIA, Manish Singhania, CFO, Essar Steel Ltd, Mukund Jagirdar, HR, Head Essar Steel Ltd, Sanaswadi, were also present on the occasion.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App