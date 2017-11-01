Open category staff in posts reserved for Marathas: State govt approaches HC to extend tenure by 11 months

Bombay High Court Bombay High Court

The Maharashtra government has approached the Bombay High Court seeking a further extension of term of government employees from the open category, who were posted on a temporary basis to fill up the 16 per cent posts earlier reserved for the Maratha community. The move comes as petitions pertaining to the Maratha reservation are yet to be decided by the court.

In April 2015, the High Court had heard a bunch of petitions challenging the government decision to reserve 16 per cent posts in government jobs and educational institutions across the state for the Maratha community. The court had then stayed reservation to the Maratha community in government services. It, however, held that the 16 per cent posts reserved for the Economically Socially Backward Class Marathas should be filled by candidates from the open merit category on a temporary basis for 11 months.

Since then, the tenure for the posts has been extended by the court on a temporary basis, as the petitions pertaining to the Maratha reservation was yet to be heard and decided.

The state government on Tuesday filed an application seeking a further extension of 11 months.

