PGIMER: Work of AC installation in new OPD to begin soon, panel approves funds

THE WORK to make the new outpatient department (OPD) at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) fully centrally air-conditioned is expected to begin soon, the PGI administration said on Friday. The PGI’s Standing Finance Committee (SFC) had recently approved the funds for the installation of ACs in the new OPD. The institute is in the process to award the work to the executing firm.

“The funds for this project were recently approved by the SFC. The work [of AC installation] would begin very soon,” PGI spokeswoman Manju Wadwalkar told Chandigarh Newsline.

Installation of air conditioners in the new OPD would come up as a big relief to more than 8,000 patients who visit the OPD on a daily basis. During monsoons and summers, the patients have to face huge inconvenience as the existing air cooling system suffers frequent breakdowns.

PGI officials, however, said it was unlikely that the ACs would be operational this summer. “It may take up to one year to get this work done,” said Wadwalkar. PGI sources said that the OPD might temporarily be shifted to alternative locations at PGI. “This work will be done block-wise. The institute has decided till the time work is completed, some of the OPDs will be temporarily shifted. Public will be informed about the new locations,” said an official.

According to PGI officials, other than this project, construction work of 250-bedded hospital at the PGIMER, which had been at a standstill since 2013, will resume soon as additional funds were also approved by the SFC. “The CPWD is responsible for the projects. We have to award tenders for the work as well and we are expecting to start the work soon,” said an official, adding that the institute hoped to get this work done by December this year.

The Union Health Ministry had approved the construction of 250-bedded hospital six years ago. The construction work, however, stopped after former PGI director Dr Y K Chawla found several services missing, which he later got included in the building plan. Inclusion of new services also caused an increase in the allotted funds. Subsequently, SFC gave the nod for the additional funds at a recent meeting held in New Delhi.

