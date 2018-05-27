Oommen Chandy appointed Congress in-charge of Andhra Pradesh, Tarun Gogoi gets West Bengal

Kerala’s former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. (Express photo by RAVI KANOJIA/File) Kerala’s former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. (Express photo by RAVI KANOJIA/File)

In the latest round of changes to the Congress party makeup, former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy has been appointed as AICC in-charge of Andhra Pradesh and Lok Sabha MP Tarun Gogoi has been given charge of West Bengal and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday made the appointments official.

While Chandy will be replacing Digvijaya Singh, who was appointed as chairman of Madhya Pradesh Congress campaign committee, Gogoi will take over Dr C P Joshi. Earlier in April, Joshi was replaced as state in-charge of Bihar. He still holds charge of the entire Northeast.

On Saturday, Chandy requested Modi to “be kind enough to answer a few questions” on the occasion of his completing four years as prime minister.

The former Kerala chief minister wanted Modi to answer when would people start getting petrol for Rs 40 per litre, as promised by him, and sought to know where was the list of those who had stashed black money abroad.

He also wanted to know the current status of the prime minister’s high-profile programmes, including “Make in India”, “Swachh Bharat Abhiyan” and the Lokpal Bill and the anti-corruption movement.

“What is the current status of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan? Why Varanasi (PM’s parliamentary constituency) became the second worst polluted city in recent surveys?” Chandy asked.

Besides, he wanted to know how many jobs had been created due to “Make in India” and if the country had benefited from demonetisation.

The two-time Kerala chief minister also posted questions to the prime minister regarding the alleged data leakage from the Aadhaar database.

with PTI inputs

