Onscreen assessment of papers: MU fails to bring in agency, extends bidding yet again

THE UNIVERSITY of Mumbai has yet again failed to appoint a private agency for facilitating onscreen assessment of final year answersheets. While the university had decided to open tenders and finalise on an agency on Saturday, it has not been able to get at least three bidders for the project.

For the fourth time, the bidding process has been extended by five days. The last extended date was April 19.

Despite demands from teachers to begin manual assessment, the varsity has reaffirmed its decision to go ahead with onscreen assessment for final year papers in a meeting of the technical committee on evaluation of examination processes.

The university administration has pegged its hopes on the new system’s efficiency on reducing time taken in the correction of papers. “The new system shall not only bring down the assessment and result preparation time by 2/3rd as compared to the earlier practice, but will also leave no place for any manipulations at any point of assessment and offer the students their results during the stipulated time,” stated an official statement from the university.

Meanwhile, the university has decided to go ahead with a training for teachers between April 24 and April 28 at 50 centres. Without an appointed vendor, independent professionals will be brought in for the training.

However, the delay has left teachers worried as more than two lakh final-year answersheets are lying unevaluated in Kalina. Evaluation usually begins three days after the examination.

“The assessment process has been delayed beyond reasonable limits now. Moreover, there is no appointed vendor for the training, too,” said a teacher, on the condition of anonymity. She said the university should also take into account the time needed for teachers to learn the new system and adapt to it.

Students, too, are miffed with the delay. Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad have planned a protest in the coming week.

“The delay in assessment will lead to delay in results and will affect the future of thousands of students. We will send a memorandum to the Vice Chancellor within a couple of days,” said Rohit Chandode, Mumbai ABVP secretary.

