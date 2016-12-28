Only youth can dream, Akhilesh Yadav leader of development: Jaya Bachchan

Akhilesh Yadav with SP MP Jaya Bachchan, actors Abhishek Bachchan, Kunal Kapoor, Ravi Kishan and director Anurag Kashyap at the inauguration of the Film, Television and Liberal Arts Institute. Vishal Srivastav Akhilesh Yadav with SP MP Jaya Bachchan, actors Abhishek Bachchan, Kunal Kapoor, Ravi Kishan and director Anurag Kashyap at the inauguration of the Film, Television and Liberal Arts Institute. Vishal Srivastav

COMING OUT in support of Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, SP Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday said Uttar Pradesh needs a youth leader like Akhilesh. Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Film, Television and Liberal Arts Institute in Lucknow, Jaya — who attended the event along with her son and actor Abhishek Bachchan — said: “Yuva hone se hi sapna dekha ja sakta hai. Buddhe kahan sapna dekhenge (Only the youth can dream. How would the old dream?).”

Urging Abhishek to help Akhilesh achieve his dream by shooting films in UP, Jaya said: “Akhilesh ke wade ko pura karo (Fulfill Akhilesh’s promises).”

“UP ki unnatti ho aur unnatti ke leader aap ho (Let UP develop and you be the leader of development),” she told Akhilesh, adding that the CM has shown mental strength in what he has done and what he had said.

“Amitabh Bachchan, if called, will come to teach at the film institute,” said Jaya.

Also present at the function were former FTII director Virendra Saini, film director Anurag Kashyap and actors Ravi Kishan and Kunal Kapoor.

Akhilesh, who gave subsidy to 21 films in regional languages and Hindi, including Massan and Ms Tanakpur among others, said: “Let people say I am a dreamer… I have fulfilled dreams by making projects like Metro, Dial 100 and laptop distribution a in record time.”

As Saini, Kashyap and Ravi Kishan cited how they had a hard time convincing their families about their decision to enter the film industry, Akhilesh said: “Saini Sahab keh rahe they unhe ghar mein jo cheez pasand nahi thi, woh karni padi, tab ja kaar woh yahan pahunch paye. Ravi Kishan ji bhi yahi keh rahe they. Aur log bhi shayad yahi kahein. Yeh baat ab yahin aadhi adhoori chhod deta hoon (Mr Saini was saying he had to do what he did not like at home, then only he could reach here. Ravi Kishan also said the same… Maybe many more would. Let me leave this topic here).”