Only TMC can counter LF in Tripura: Mukul Roy

TMC General Secretary Mukul Roy. (Source PTI) TMC General Secretary Mukul Roy. (Source PTI)

Trinamool Congress today said only it has the ability to defeat the “organised terror tactics and misrule” of the Left Front government in Tripura and dismissed claims by BJP that it would be the main challenger of the Left regime in the state. Dismissing claims by BJP that it would emerge as the main challeneger to the LF in the north eastern state, TMC Vice-president Mukul Roy said only the Mamata Banerjee-led party in the country has the experience of fighting and dislodging a Left government.

“You can’t show me a single political party apart from TMC which has the ability to fight against CPI(M). TMC had been attacked, brutalized by the CPI(M) in Bengal. But it fought back and emerged victorious.

“In Tripura too if you want to remove CPI(M) then TMC is the only alternative,” Roy told PTI.

Asked to comment on several TMC workers joining BJP in Tripura after the results of UP assembly elections were announced, he said “Those who went were neither elected representatives nor top ranking leaders of the party. It will not affect our prospects in Bengal.”

TMC today conducted the state-level organizational polls and elected its MLA Ashish Saha as the the party’s president in Tripura. Several other office bearers of the state unit were also elected.

The assembly election in Tripura is scheduled for early next year.

