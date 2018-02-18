‘Only time will tell’: Kamal Haasan on alliance with Rajnikanth

Kamal Haasan outside Rajnikanth’s residence in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter/ANI) Kamal Haasan outside Rajnikanth’s residence in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Renowned actor Kamal Haasan, who is set to take his plunge into politics, on Sunday said “only time will tell” about his party’s possible alliance with Tamil movie star Rajnikanth.

Haasan, who met Rajnikanth at the latter’s residence, said the meeting was nothing but a “courtesy call”. “It’s a courtesy call, not a political meeting. I came to inform him about my political tour. He wished me good luck,” Haasan told reporters after the meeting.

When asked if the duo was planning to enter into an alliance, the national-award winning actor said, “Only time will tell”.

Haasan’s remarks came a week after he suggested that any political alliance with Rajinikanth is unlikely if the latter’s colour is “saffron”, in an apparent reference to the BJP. “There is a hue of saffron in Rajni’s politics. If that doesn’t change, then I don’t see an alliance with him,” he said, during the launch of his website, naalainamadhe.maiam.com, at Harvard University on February 11. “My politics will definitely not be saffron,” he added.

Meanwhile, Rajnikanth conveyed his best wishes to Haasan during the meeting on Sunday. “Kamal wants to serve the people of Tamil Nadu. I pray to God that he attains success. He has not entered politics for fame or money but only to serve the people of the state,” he said.

Haasan had earlier ruled out possibilities of a post-poll alliance. “If there is no majority, its the people’s verdict. Then I would not have to sit but stand and wait for the next time,” he said, indicating that he would prefer to be in the Opposition if his party does not get a majority.

Haasan is all set to announce the name of his political party, and and its “guiding principles”, during a statewide tour starting February 21. He said the first stop of his tour will be his hometown, Ramanathapuram, and he will subsequently visit Madurai, Dindigul and Sivagangai in the first phase.

