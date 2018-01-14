Only those Muslims will stay in India who embrace Hindu culture: BJP MLA

A BJP legislator from Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh has landed himself in hot water after stating that once India becomes a “Hindu rashtra”, only those Muslims will stay in the country who assimilate into the Hindu culture.
“There are a very few Muslims who are patriotic. Once India becomes a Hindu rashtra (Hindu nation), Muslims who assimilate into our culture will stay in India. Those who will not are free to take asylum in any other country,” Bairia MLA Surendra Singh told reporters last night.
Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an “avatar purush” (reincarnation of a deity), Singh said India would become a Hindu nation by 2024.
“As the RSS completes 100 years in 2025, by 2024, India will become a Hindu rashtra. By the grace of god, India is going to be a global superpower thanks to the leadership of Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Not only will India become a ‘vishwa guru’, it will also become a Hindu rashtra by 2024.”
The BJP MLA also took a dig at Congress president Rahul Gandhi and said the Gandhi scion could never become the torchbearer of the Indian thought. “There are two sets of values in Rahul Gandhi — one is Italian, while the other one is Indian…He can never become the torchbearer of the Indian thought.”
Singh also said the Congress president lacked the strength and values to make India strong. “His (Rahul Gandhi’s) is a mix of Indian and Italian culture,” Singh said, claiming that the Congress chief was not aware of what India and Indianness were all about.
With PTI inputs
- Jan 14, 2018 at 5:35 pmMODIJI YOUR IILTERATE MLAS AND MPS WILL DOOM YOUR PROSPECT OF BCOMING PM IN 2019 IF YOU FAIL TO REIGN IN THESE S WHOM YOUR PARTY HAS GIVEN TICKETS. YOU DO NOT NEED ANY OPPOSITION YOUR OVERENTHUSISTICS SUPPORTERS WILL BE YOUR WATRLOO,. YOUR SILENCE SENDS A WRONG SINGNAL . BEWARE PEOPLE ARE NOT FOOLSReply
- Jan 14, 2018 at 5:35 pmIn the West there is Extermination of brown black skinned people which is a signal of making West for White here in India again a condition for Muslims. By 2024 there will be no Hindus left at the rate Exterminations are progressing and War is instigated between India China Pak which serves the desires of Cdn. Zameendar who has patented all the Scriptures of India. Patent is never applied or granted when it is merely copy paste from other authors.Reply
- Jan 14, 2018 at 5:25 pm“There are a very few Muslims who are patriotic. Once India becomes a Hindu rashtra (Hindu nation), Muslims who assimilate into our culture will stay in India. Those who will not are free to take asylum in any other country,”.. Unquote:- the original, hidden agenda of BJP/RSS is once again exposed. BJP always try hard to cover up their ulterior motive, but the arrogant leaders themselves open up their motor mouth, to tell the truth.Reply
- Jan 14, 2018 at 5:18 pmSo all the Hindus who live and work and bread winners for poor Indian should also return to India if they do not embrace Islamic culture. What a joke by this Illiterate BJP MLA? I think he needs his mental check. He should worry about Super China. By 2025 Arunachal will be lost. Kashmir and Panjab will be free. Kerala is half gone you .Reply
- Jan 14, 2018 at 5:36 pmIt is not this MLA who needs mental check. It is RSS, Modi and Shah who needs a mental check and treatment. There is nothing hidden about this organization or these people. Their intentions are always known. But I agree with what this MLA has told about Rahul Gandhi. The congress dynasty is the exact reason why no alternate strong leader has come up from Congress and the country is bound to suffer at the hands of Modi, RSS and Rahul.Reply
- Jan 14, 2018 at 5:09 pmOnly those who consider India as their karma bhoomi, which has nothing to do with Hindus. India has everyone, Hindu, Muslim, Sikhs. People who wanted to loot, steal, harass should obviously be kept out and taught a lesson.Reply
