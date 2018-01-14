Only those Muslims will stay in India who embrace Hindu culture: BJP MLA

BJP flag at the BJP HQ in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh is seen infront of the Vidhan Sabha. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) BJP flag at the BJP HQ in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh is seen infront of the Vidhan Sabha. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

A BJP legislator from Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh has landed himself in hot water after stating that once India becomes a “Hindu rashtra”, only those Muslims will stay in the country who assimilate into the Hindu culture.

“There are a very few Muslims who are patriotic. Once India becomes a Hindu rashtra (Hindu nation), Muslims who assimilate into our culture will stay in India. Those who will not are free to take asylum in any other country,” Bairia MLA Surendra Singh told reporters last night.

Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an “avatar purush” (reincarnation of a deity), Singh said India would become a Hindu nation by 2024.

“As the RSS completes 100 years in 2025, by 2024, India will become a Hindu rashtra. By the grace of god, India is going to be a global superpower thanks to the leadership of Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Not only will India become a ‘vishwa guru’, it will also become a Hindu rashtra by 2024.”

The BJP MLA also took a dig at Congress president Rahul Gandhi and said the Gandhi scion could never become the torchbearer of the Indian thought. “There are two sets of values in Rahul Gandhi — one is Italian, while the other one is Indian…He can never become the torchbearer of the Indian thought.”

Singh also said the Congress president lacked the strength and values to make India strong. “His (Rahul Gandhi’s) is a mix of Indian and Italian culture,” Singh said, claiming that the Congress chief was not aware of what India and Indianness were all about.

With PTI inputs

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App