Except for a television set, AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala has not been provided a separate bathroom or facilities like water heater, air-conditioner, cot and mattress in her cell, authorities at Bengaluru’s Central Jail have said.

The clarification was in response to an RTI query by a Chennai-based lawyer, the DIG (Prisons), Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara, PTI reported. Agrahara also denied having received any application for Sasikala’s transfer from Karnataka to a prison in Tamil Nadu. Sasikala is serving a jail term in the Bengaluru prison in the disproportionate assets case in which she and two of her relatives have been convicted by the Supreme Court.

Reolyinh to the RTI application dated February 20 from M P Rajavelayutham, the DIG said Dinakaran was allowed to meet her nephew and AIADMK Deputy General Secretary T T V Dinakaran for 35 to 40 minutes.

Dinakaran had met Sasikala in the prison on February 20 for the first time after her loyalist E K Palaniswami won the vote of confidence in the Tamil Nadu Assembly two days earlier. Sasikala, Elavarasi and V N Sudhakaran, another convict in the case, were lodged in the prison on February 15 after they surrendered before the trial court following the Supreme Court order upholding their conviction and four-year imprisonment.

