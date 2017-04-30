Only stand is let’s talk, settle disputes: AIADMK leader D Jayakumar

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister D Jayakumar(PTI Photo) Tamil Nadu Finance Minister D Jayakumar(PTI Photo)

The AIADMK (Amma) faction on Sunday once again underlined its commitment for holding merger parleys with the O Panneerselvam-led rival group, saying its only stand is that both the sides should settle disputes through dialogue. Tamil Nadu finance minister D Jayakumar, however, said there were “contradictions” in the rival camp, with each leader making different statements.

Jayakumar pointed out that Panneerselvam had said “conducive atmosphere” prevailed for the merger talks, but others, including former ministers S Semmalai and K Pandiarajan, were making different statements.

“… (there are) contradictions among themselves. Our only stand is let’s talk,” he told reporters here.

“We are clear. Come, sit, talk. We are openly saying that let us settle whatever the disputes be,” he added.

Yesterday, the AIADMK (Amma) group had accused the Panneerselvam faction of “refusing” to come for talks, even as the former said the time was “ripe” for discussions.

Sticking to their stand for commencement of merger talks, Panneerselvam aide and Rajya Sabha member V Maithreyan had reiterated the AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) faction’s demand for the state government recommending a CBI probe into J Jayalalithaa’s death besides removal of party chief V K Sasikala, her deputy T T V Dhinakaran and members of her family from the party.

“Only if these demands are met, the talks will happen. We are clear on that,” he had said.

