Only rule of law can usher in ‘Ram rajya’: Shrikant Sharma

Shrikant Sharma was in the capital to attend a meeting of state power ministers.

Asserting that law and order is a priority for the Yogi Adityanath government, Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Shrikant Sharma said ‘Ram rajya’ will be established only if the rule of law prevails in the state.

“Chief Minister Adityanath has made it clear to everyone that only the rule of law can usher in Ram Rajya and he has said there will be no compromise on this,” Sharma told reporters in an informal interaction at the BJP headquarters. The minister, who holds the power portfolio in Uttar Pradesh, was in the capital to attend a meeting of state power ministers.

Responding to questions on incidents of violence allegedly involving Hindu Yuva Vahini, an organisation founded by Adityanath, he said the CM has given instructions to police that no nuisance, irrespective of who is creating it, should be tolerated.

Sharma said UP will see a new dawn with the government acting against illegal connections and power theft and taking initiatives to make uninterrupted power supply available in villages.

