Only maps with rainwater harvesting facility be passed: Yogi Adityanath to officials

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The clearance for construction of a house in Uttar Pradesh will be given only if there is a provision of rainwater harvesting facility in the map. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while going through the presentations of the Urban Development Department which went on till late last night, directed officials that provisions should be made that a map of a house is passed only if it has the rainwater harvesting facility mentioned.

Expressing concerns over the depleting groundwater level, he suggested rainwater harvesting as a remedial measure. The Chief Minister said that the intention of his government is to ensure that people of the state do not face shortage of drinking water. He directed the UP Jal Nigam officials to ensure that the benefits of various government schemes reach to the doorsteps of the needy.

Adityanath, during the meeting, instructed the officials to ensure that drinking water is available at all places, and if needed, then the handpumps may be bored again. He also directed the officials to link Mathura and Vrindawan under the Agra Water Supply Scheme (Agra Jal Sampurti Yojana), and said that the scheme must be completed by March 2018.

The Chief Minister also emphasised on e-tendering, and said that in the next 100 days, the cities must be made clean and roads there be made pot-hole free. Adityanath, while exploring the option of transforming Ayodhya-Faizabad and Mathura-Vrindawan into municipal corporations, directed the 14 municipal corporations of the state to discharge their responsibilities diligently.

He suggested that stray animals be removed from the city streets, and said the model of Kanha Upwan (the Lucknow-based animal shelter), be replicated in other parts of the state. On the smart city issue, he directed the officials to gather information about it and work on the relevant parameters, while ensuring speedy completion of projects under it.

He expressed his displeasure over the quality of work going on under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission.

